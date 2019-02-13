KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Every year, more than a million people get engaged on Valentine's Day, and the shops at Orangery Village in Knoxville are teaming up to give four brides four unique pre-wedding experiences.

Amy Thomas, the owner of AR Workshop, said this gives them a chance to give back to the community.

It's free for brides-to-be to apply, and Thomas said they plan to announce the four winners around 8 p.m. on Valentine's Day.

One bride will win a $500 voucher to Kitchen 919.

One bride will win a private bridal party at Cyclebar Bearden.

One bride will win a $500 value private bridal party at AR Workshop.

One bride will win a Relish serving bowl and serving pieces from The Back Porch Mercantile.