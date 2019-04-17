KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Art and music go hand-in-hand, and the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra is stepping off their traditional stage and performing among the pieces on display at the Knoxville Museum of Art on Thursday, April 18.

Thursday's 7 p.m. concert is part of KSO's "UnStaged" series.

Musicians will perform three sets of music inspired by the art surrounding them while guests will have the chance to explore the ways we experience music and art.

Local artist Bobbie Crews will be creating an expressive painting throughout the evening.

The event is for the 21+ crowd because it includes a signature wine, as well as hors d' oeuvres catered by Creative Catering of Knoxville.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at the door.