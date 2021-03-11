What's your number? Exploring the Enneagram personality test

The Enneagram personality test focuses on your core motivation as a person, and how that impacts your self-growth and interactions with others.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — You've probably seen the nice drawings and memes on Instagram joking about what coffee shop or Christmas ornament you are based on something called an Enneagram type.

But what the heck does that mean? How can being a 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8 or 9 determine anything about you?

The Enneagram personality test is growing in popularity as more people are using it in therapy and counseling, business training and the aforementioned successful meme and graphic design accounts on social media.

As we dive into explaining what it is, take the Enneagram test here.

You can also take a different test here or here.

Taking multiple tests can help you accurately figure out your type.

What is the Enneagram?

Simply put: Nine personality types mapped on a geometric shape called the Enneagram that gave the test its name.

The position of the nine types on the Enneagram is said to provide insight into their connections with the other types. How a person answers the test's questions determines which number or type they fit into.

The analysis can be likened to that of the Myers-Briggs test in that each personality can be identified with basic strengths and weaknesses that can provide a person with revelations, aiding in their self-understanding and self-awareness.

What are the nine types?

Each type is represented by a number and name that exemplifies the dominant trait of that personality. Different websites will give these types similar but slightly different names.

The Reformer: Types that seek improvement and perfection The Helper: Types that seek to help, to love and to be loved The Achiever: Types that seek success and validation The Individualist: Types that seek individuality and uniqueness The Investigator: Types that seek knowledge and understanding through the observable The Loyalist: Types that seek firm beliefs and trust The Enthusiast: Types that seek satisfaction and pleasure The Challenger: Types that seek self-sufficiency and control The Peacemaker: Types that seek harmony and wholeness

Every type can also have two "wings," which are simply traits from the two personality types adjacent to yours on the Enneagram. So a type 9 might have a type 1 or type 8 wing.

The lines that connect the personalities are showing how each type may act in times of stress and growth.

A type 7 tends to take on the more perfectionist traits of a type 1 when stressed but takes on the healthy traits of a rational thinking type 5 when they're in a good headspace.

What do I do with my number?

You can do everything or nothing. Enneagram coaches remind people knowing your type is a tool for personal growth, not a label that dictates your life.

Knowing your personality type can help you notice when you may be in a bad headspace and learn steps you can take to help yourself reset.

More counselors and therapists are beginning to use the Enneagram in counseling for couples. Knowing your partner's Enneagram type can help you both better understand how to best communicate based on each other's personality.

For that same reason, businesses are using Enneagram training for coworkers to know how to best work with each other and engage with clients.

Parents can also learn the strengths of their type and how they can translate to better parenting, but don't try to type your young children. The Enneagram reveals your true personality, not your outward behavior toward others.

Criticism of the Enneagram test

More so than even the Myers-Briggs test, the Enneagram has been widely criticized for employing pseudoscience, meaning it has little actual scientific backing or merit.

Some disagree with that harsh assessment, saying even though there's little rigor in the way of peer-reviewed studies on the test, it still functions as a valuable tool for self-insight.

The largest piece of criticism about the Enneagram model is that the nine types are largely ambiguous to the point that it's easy to shoehorn someone into any one of the nine types based on their answers, likening it to the "Barnum Effect" associated with fortunetelling and astrology.