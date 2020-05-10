Families come up with creative ways to participate in the virtual Sprint for the Prints

The annual event raises money for the Precious Prints Project, which

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Zolman family looks forward to the Sprint for the Prints 5K every year because it's a chance to run in memory of the baby they never got to bring home from the hospital.

"Over the past five years, we've done this race as Team Elliott, and we love supporting it. Our families love it," Miranda Zolman said.

Like many other 2020 events, Sprint for the Prints is shifting to a virtual format. Participants have between Oct. 18 and Oct. 25 to complete a 5K.

The Zolmans said that even though their team will be participating from afar, they're thinking of ways to make the 2020 event just as much fun as years past.

"We're going to have them take pictures and do kind of an Instagram thing with #TeamElliott2020 and maybe write a little message or something with sidewalk chalk while they're doing their walk to help us make 2020 memorable," Zolman said.

Sprint for the Prints is a fundraiser for the Precious Prints Project sponsored by the University of Tennessee College of Nursing Student Nurses' Association. The project gives a fingerprint charm to families who are grieving the loss of a baby.

The Zolmans said when they received their fingerprint charm in the mail after the death of their baby, Elliott, it helped them get through a difficult time.