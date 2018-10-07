Farragut — There's a new exhibit at the Farragut Museum called "Honoring our Veterans."

It features paintings by a local artist with a unique perspective on war because he served in World War II.

Alex Dumas served in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1949 and as a hospital corpsman at the University of Virginia from 1949 to 1953.

The images of young men suffering from the wounds of war stayed with the artist for a lifetime, and he began painting them.

His war series is on display at the Farragut Museum and features scenes based on combat photographs from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.

Dumas currently teaches a painting class at Strang Senior Center in Knoxville.

If you're interested in seeing his series, the Farragut Museum is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

