KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Connecting Hearts is looking for grocery donations Nov. 12 through 16.
The Connecting Hearts program provides extra help to Mobile Meals clients with limited access to food and social interactions. Connecting Hearts volunteers go once a week to deliver groceries to their assigned senior and spend an hour of quality time with him or her.
If you're interested in donating, drop off your groceries to Grayson BMW on Parkside Dr. to help 'fill up a car.'
Suggested Food Drive Items:
- Canned fruits / vegetables
- Fruit cups (juice packed)
- Cereal (whole grain)
- Instant Oatmeal / grits
- Granola Bars
- Carnation instant breakfast
- Milk boxes (or powdered)
- Mac & Cheese cups
- Peanut Butter
- Canned soups
- Tuna or Chicken
- Breakfast Bars
- Vegetable or Fruit juice
- Boost
- Nuts / Trail Mix
- Crackers (Ritz, Saltines
