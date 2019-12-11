KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Connecting Hearts is looking for grocery donations Nov. 12 through 16.

The Connecting Hearts program provides extra help to Mobile Meals clients with limited access to food and social interactions. Connecting Hearts volunteers go once a week to deliver groceries to their assigned senior and spend an hour of quality time with him or her.

If you're interested in donating, drop off your groceries to Grayson BMW on Parkside Dr. to help 'fill up a car.'

Suggested Food Drive Items:

Canned fruits / vegetables

Fruit cups (juice packed)

Cereal (whole grain)

Instant Oatmeal / grits

Granola Bars

Carnation instant breakfast

Milk boxes (or powdered)

Mac & Cheese cups

Peanut Butter

Canned soups

Tuna or Chicken

Breakfast Bars

Vegetable or Fruit juice

Boost

Nuts / Trail Mix

Crackers (Ritz, Saltines

