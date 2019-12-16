POWELL, Tenn. — When Boo Ellis was a second-grade teacher in Sevier County, she developed a soft spot for the children in her classroom who weren’t as fortunate as some of the other families. She bought them shoes and school supplies, and when the holidays rolled around, she got an idea.

‘I saw all the church groups around Sevier County donating clothes and shoes, but I didn’t see anyone doing toys. So, that first year it was just my family and we shopped for five students in my classroom. We had Santa deliver the toys on Christmas Eve,” Ellis said.

Nine years later, Ellis still shops for needy students even though she’s no longer a teacher. Her efforts have grown into what she calls the ‘Believe Program.’ Now, instead of five students, she and several volunteers, most of whom come from local athletic teams, shop for 60 children ranging in age from five months old to 17 years old.

Ellis meets with school guidance counselors who identify the students in need. Ellis interviews the kids, collects their wish lists, and calls their parents for permission. Then, comes the fun part, the shopping.

On Monday afternoon, members of the GymTek Academy Girls Gymnastics Team push their grocery carts down the toy aisles of Walmart, playing Santa for the children on Ellis’ list with money they raised themselves.

It’s the fourth of five shopping trips Ellis and her volunteers will make before Santa delivers the toys on Christmas Eve.

“When we go to the houses…to see their faces when Santa walks through the door,” Ellis said that’s her favorite aspect of the project.

If you’re interested in getting involved in ‘The Believe Program,’ you can contact the Caton’s Chapel Community Club.

