Four Girl Scouts build outdoor classroom for Seven Islands State Birding Park

KODAK, Tenn. — Seven Islands State Birding Park is getting a new outdoor classroom thanks to four East Tennessee Girl Scouts.

Jessie Boromei, Ana Berkheimer, Ava Berkheimer, and Annabel Dattilo each spent 50 hours working on the project that helped them earn their Silver Awards; the second highest Girl Scout achievement.

The girls hope the classroom will make it easier for lessons during this time of social distancing since classes were previously held in the Bluebird Barn at the entrance of the park where visitors frequently passed by.

"I think they're going to be able to do a lot more outdoor like classes and be safer,” Ana Berkheimer said.