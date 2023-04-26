Fourth & Gill Neighborhood hosting 33rd annual home and garden tour Sunday

The historic home district will open seven homes, two structures and eight gardens for guests to enjoy on April 30.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There are dozens of historic homes, structures and gardens in the Fourth & Gill neighborhood in North Knoxville. On April 30, guests can get a peek inside some of them.

According to the neighborhood's website and event page, there will be seven homes, two structures and eight gardens for guests to enjoy during the Historic Fourth and Gill Tour of Homes and Secret Gardens, with the purchase of a ticket.

This year is the 33rd annual event and each year, homeowners delight in opening their doors for others to enjoy the history and architecture.

"The houses in this community represent two distinct periods of American Architecture," the neighborhood website says. "The oldest structures are closer to downtown, and are generally two-story Victorian homes characterized by complex roof forms, asymmetrical massing, and scroll-cut decorative trim."

The self-guided tours will take place Sunday, April 30 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a trolley to help guests get from location to location.

Tickets are $20 until the day of the event when prices go up to $25. Children 12 years old and under are free. You can purchase tickets at this link.

Check-in will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Central Methodist Church in North Knoxville.