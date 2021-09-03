Jimmy with The Old Mill prepares a cake recipe using fresh ingredients.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Grandma's Fresh Orange Cake

Prepared by The Old Mill

Prep Time: 25 mins

Cook Time: 40 mins

Yield: 12

INGREDIENTS

Cake:

Solid vegetable shortening and flour for greasing the pan

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

4 large eggs, separated

1 large orange, zested and juiced

Up to 1 cup carton orange juice

3 cups sifted The Old Mill Self-Rising Flour

Glaze:

1 cup confectioners' sugar, sifted

2 tablespoons orange juice

1/2 teaspoon reserved orange zest

INSTRUCTIONS

Place a rack in the center of the oven and preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour a 10-inch tube pan with solid vegetable shortening and flour and set aside.

Place the butter in a large bowl and beat with an electric mixer on low speed until soft. While the mixer is running, gradually add the sugar, and beat until the mixture is creamy, 1 to 2 minutes. Turn off the mixer and separate the eggs. Set aside the egg whites.

Add the egg yolks to the butter and sugar mixture, one at a time, and beat on medium-low until well combined before adding the next yolk. Scrape down the sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula. Set aside.

Zest the orange and add 1 teaspoon of the zest to the butter and sugar mixture. Reserve 1/2 teaspoon or more zest for the glaze. Cut the orange in half and juice the orange into a measuring cup. Add enough more carton orange juice to measure 1 cup. Alternatively add the sifted flour and orange juice to the mixing bowl, beating on low speed until combined and smooth, 1 minute. Set aside.

With clean beaters, beat the egg whites on high speed with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form, 2 to 3 minutes. Turn the beaten whites on top of the batter, and with the rubber spatula, fold the whites into the batter until the batter is smooth. Turn the batter into the prepared pan and place the pan in the oven.

Bake until the top of the cake springs back when lightly pressed, about 38 to 42 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and place the pan on a wire rack to cool 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, prepare the glaze. Place the sifted confectioners' sugar in a small bowl. Whisk in the orange juice and zest until smooth. Set aside.