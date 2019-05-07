KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fried Green Tomatoes

Prepared by Chef Roman with Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant

Ingredients:



3 each Fried Green Tomatoes

2 c. buttermilk

1 & 1/2 c. Flour

(You can also use cornmeal or a blend)

1 Tbs. salt

1/2 Tbs. black pepper

1/2 Tbs. Cajun Spice

2 c. oil

Spicy Mayo Ingredients:



1 c. Mayonnaise

2 Tbs. lemon juice

1 Tbs. Cajun Seasoning

Directions:

Slice tomatoes thick (just under ½ inch thick)

Mix flour, salt, pepper and Cajun seasoning together

Pour butter milk over tomatoes to cover, Hold each slice of tomato to drain and coat well in flour mixture (repeat if you want thicker batter).

Note: Roman says you can soak slices in buttermilk for 30 minutes to make it more tender.

Heat oil in shallow pan on medium heat to 350 degrees.

Add tomatoes and cook until tomato is soft and coating is browned, turning occasionally (about 5 minutes total).

Put on paper towel to absorb oil

The Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant and Grill is located at 250 Apple Valley Road in Sevierville