From photography to Legos and drawing, TN Valley Fair hosts virtual competitions

The deadline to register is Friday Sept. 18, 2020.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chilhowee Park in East Knoxville is quiet this year without the sounds of spinning rides on the midway and carnival games, but organizers of the Tennessee Valley Fair are still trying to keep fair fans entertained. 

Despite the fair's cancellation, there are several virtual competitions happening throughout the week. 

Participants can enter a Jasper the Rooster drawing contest, Lego building competition, or a photography contest that highlights what people have been doing throughout 2020. 

Registration ends Sept. 18 and winners will be announced via email. 