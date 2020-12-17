Fruit salad

1 package instant banana pudding mix

20 ounces crushed pineapple, undrained

8 ounces extra creamy cool whip

1 cup mini marshmallows

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/4 cup mini chocolate chips

2 bananas, sliced

1 (10 ounce) jar maraschino cherries, well drained, patted dry then sliced.

In a medium bowl, stir together pudding mix and pineapple. Fold in cool whip. Gently stir in remaining ingredients. Cover and chill until serving time.