Fruit salad

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Prepared by Olivia Sipe of Miss Olivia's Table
1 package instant banana pudding mix
20 ounces crushed pineapple, undrained
8 ounces extra creamy cool whip
1 cup mini marshmallows
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1/4 cup mini chocolate chips
2 bananas, sliced
1 (10 ounce) jar maraschino cherries, well drained, patted dry then sliced.
In a medium bowl, stir together pudding mix and pineapple. Fold in cool whip. Gently stir in remaining ingredients. Cover and chill until serving time.
Miss Olivia's Table is located at 1108 W. Broadway Avenue in Maryville.