Fun summer science experiment ideas with AMSE

The American Museum of Science and Energy in Oak Ridge combines learning with history. The staff has plenty of ideas for inexpensive ways to learn and have fun.

Example video title will go here for this video

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — At the American Museum of Science and Energy in Oak Ridge, there is plenty to do, see and learn.

Since kids are out of school for the summer, the staff has some ideas for inexpensive and engaging ways to do your own science experiments at home.

You likely will have the ingredients for these science experiments already at your house.

The first is the traditional volcano science experiment.

First, combine baking soda and half a cup of vinegar in a cup or container. Watch the reaction happen and create foam right before your eyes.

For a twist on the traditional volcano experiment, combine and stir together one tablespoon of baking soda, half a teaspoon of unflavored gelatin, and one-fourth a teaspoon of alum. Combine half a cup of vinegar and food coloring. Mix those ingredients together, and observe the difference in chemical reactions.

The next experiment is creating a film canister rocket.

You will need a plastic film canister, half a teaspoon of water and half of an effervescent tablet like Alka-Seltzer. Pour the water into the canister, close the canister, flip it upside down, then wait for the reaction to launch it off. Gas is created in the canister and it pops into the air.

If you would like to visit AMSE, or be involved with any of the museum's summer programs, you can head over to their website. There, you will find all the information you need to know for how to get involved.