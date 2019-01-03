KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Esports Club is full of members who enjoy the thrill of the competition either in a tournament or against each other.

Members of the club visited Live at Five at Four recently to explain how they mix studying with some much-needed down time.

The group has a tournament planned for next week.

There's also a group in East Tennessee called "Extra Life" which uses Esports competitions as a way to raise money for East Tennessee Children's Hospital through the Children's Miracle Network.





