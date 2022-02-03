Garlic Cheese Biscuits
Prepared by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table
Ingredients:
2 1/2 cups baking mix
3 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon dry ranch dressing mix
1 cup buttermilk
For the topping:
1 stick butter, melted
1 tablespoon minced chives
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon dry ranch dressing mix
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Directions:
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Spray a baking sheet liberally with Pam.
In a medium sized bowl, toss together baking mix, garlic powder, dressing mix and cheese. Pour in buttermilk. Stir until well combined.
Drop by two tablespoons size mounds on the prepared pan. Bake 8-10 minutes or until golden. Brush with topping mixture while hot.
Miss Olivia's Table is located at 1108 W. Broadway Ave. in Maryville.