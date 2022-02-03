Miss Olivia shares a biscuit recipe you'll want to keep handy.

Garlic Cheese Biscuits

Prepared by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table



Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups baking mix

3 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dry ranch dressing mix

1 cup buttermilk

For the topping:

1 stick butter, melted

1 tablespoon minced chives

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon dry ranch dressing mix

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Spray a baking sheet liberally with Pam.

In a medium sized bowl, toss together baking mix, garlic powder, dressing mix and cheese. Pour in buttermilk. Stir until well combined.

Drop by two tablespoons size mounds on the prepared pan. Bake 8-10 minutes or until golden. Brush with topping mixture while hot.