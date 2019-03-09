GATLINBURG, Tenn. — With Autumn just around the corner, Gatlinburg's attraction Anakeesta is adding The Legend of Hallow Mountain attraction to its Halloween-themed fun.

Starting on Sept. 13, the Legend of Hallow Mountain will offer new family-friendly crafts, games, activities and fall-inspired treats.

From strolling down to the Firefly Forest to Ziplining with Zombies, there are now more attractions for all ages to explore.

“My vision for the Hallow Mountain at Anakeesta is to add to our relaxing and scenic mountaintop village by creating a truly fun Halloween-themed destination for families to experience together," said Anakeesta co-founder Karen Bentz. "There are numerous kid-friendly activities, and one of the scare zones is just for adults – to make their spines tingle.”

There will also be new scare zones such as the Hallow Mountain Graveyard for ages 12 and up.

“We have worked very hard to gather a team of Halloween professionals which include craftsmen, make-up artists, prop builders, actors, lighting and sound technicians and a whole host of ‘behind the scene’ staff to make our storyline come alive,” Bentz said.

Autumn at Anakeesta and Hallow Mountain attractions are included in the general admission cost. Other attractions such as Zombie Ziplining and Haunted Rail Runner Coaster require an additional purchase.

“Our collective goal is to create an authentic, believable ‘haunt’ that will give you a chill, but most importantly create a shared memory for families and friends to look forward to each year," Bentz said.

Anakeesta