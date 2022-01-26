Free program gives seniors access to workout classes and equipment, helping them stay healthy

Life doesn't stop at 65, and neither should activity or movement. Silver Sneakers classes help seniors get stronger for free.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Whether you're a hardcore athlete, or just like to take a walk around your block, it's important for everyone to move around and get exercise throughout the day.

That includes people of all ages and abilities.

Age is just a number to the people ages 65 and up who use the free Silver Sneakers program online or in workout classes across the country.

One of those group fitness classes is held every Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Workout Anytime in Maryville.

"The whole goal of the class is to work on primarily agility, flexibility, strength, and balance," said April Nitzsche.

She owns the gym and teaches this class, which is one of the thousands of Silver Sneakers classes across the country. It gives most seniors ages 65 and up free gym memberships and workout class access.

It's a free part of most insurance programs, including Medicare, and the Maryville class attracts new clients and regulars alike.

One of those regulars is Pete Rainwater.

"I had shoulder surgery and so after I finished the physical therapy, I came here to get some strength built back up," he said.

Rainwater, 71, has been coming to classes for about three months and said he is glad Silver Sneakers exists.

"It's fun to do and it's certainly made a difference on my shoulder," he said.

It's making a difference for others, too.

Data compiled by Silver Sneakers shows 66 percent of people they surveyed said they would exercise less or not at all if it weren't for this program.

"Seniors need the strength, they need the bone density they need, particularly hip flexor strength," said Nitzsche. "So if you notice, as people age, they tend to fall a lot. Well, their hip flexors get weak, their legs get weak. So if we can strengthen the legs, and then strengthen the core, improve flexibility, all that stuff will come together and everyday life is going to be easier."

Nitzsche, Rainwater and his classmates all prove that life doesn't stop at 65.

No matter your age, it's never too late to start moving.

"Oh, I'd recommend doing it," said Rainwater. "It's free and it gives you a little motivation to show up when it's something scheduled."