KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fruit Pizza Recipe
Prepared by Melissa Graves of Donna's Cafe in Madisonville.
Ingredients:
1 roll (16.5 oz) Refrigerated sugar cookies
1 Package (8 oz) cream cheese, softened|
1/3 cup sugar
1/2 vanilla
2 kiwi peeled , halved lengthwise and sliced (we used the honey gold)
1 cup Have or quartered fresh strawberries One cup fresh or frozen blueberries
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 350° F. Spray 12 inch pizza pan with cooking spray. Break up cookie dough and pan and presto evenly and bottom of pan do within half an inch of the edge. Bake 16 to 20 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely on cooling rack about 30 minutes.
2. And small bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar and vanilla with electric mixer on medium speed until fluffy spread make sure over cold crust. If I’m letting the kids help we normally will just use a whisk.
3. Arrange fruit over cream cheese. Refrigerate until chilled at least an hour to serve cut into wedges or squares , cover and refrigerate any remaining pizza, there won’t be any left . I recommend that you make a double batch that way you can actually have one in the refrigerator so that you can experience at chills because my kids normally eat the entire thing as soon as we finish.