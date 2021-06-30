Get your kids to help make a fruit pizza

Melissa Graves with Donna's cafe in Madisonville shares a fruit pizza recipe with help from some great kids.

Prepared by Melissa Graves of Donna's Cafe in Madisonville.

Ingredients:

1 roll (16.5 oz) Refrigerated sugar cookies

1 Package (8 oz) cream cheese, softened|

1/3 cup sugar

1/2 vanilla

2 kiwi peeled , halved lengthwise and sliced (we used the honey gold)

1 cup Have or quartered fresh strawberries One cup fresh or frozen blueberries

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 350° F. Spray 12 inch pizza pan with cooking spray. Break up cookie dough and pan and presto evenly and bottom of pan do within half an inch of the edge. Bake 16 to 20 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely on cooling rack about 30 minutes.

2. And small bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar and vanilla with electric mixer on medium speed until fluffy spread make sure over cold crust. If I’m letting the kids help we normally will just use a whisk.