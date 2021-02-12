KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Giant Potato Pancake
by Jes Thomas @jessoulfood on INSTAGRAM
Jes writes:
Potatoes are good for breakfast, lunch and dinner. This giant potato pancake is reminiscent of potato latkes traditionally served during the Hanukkah season. This variation is easy to make for a large crowd/ Perfect with an egg at breakfast or with brisket at dinner.
Ingredients:
3 large russet potatoes, washed, peeled and shredded
1 medium onion, peeled and shredded, NOT CHOPPED
1 tsp salt
1/4 tsp ground black pepper
2 T butter
4 T olive oil, divided
Directions:
In a large bowl, toss shredded potatoes, onions, salt, and pepper. Let stand for 5 minutes. By the handful, squeeze as much moisture as possible.
In a medium skillet, melt 1 T butter over medium-high heat and then add 2 T olive oil. Swirl until the entire surface of the pan is coated. Add all the potatoes and pat into a round shape. Cover with a lid, and cook on medium-low for about 7 minutes.
Uncover and place a dinner plate on the potatoes, then flip the pan carefully. Ad 2 T of oil in the empty pan, and then slide the uncooked side of the potatoes onto the oil. Cut remaining butter into small pieces and place it around the sides of the potatoes. Cook UNCOVERED for 5 more minutes or until the borrow is browned. Slide onto a serving plate. Cut into wedges and serve alongside meats, or fry an egg and place on top.