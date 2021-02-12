Jes Thomas hashes out some great ideas for using those potatoes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Giant Potato Pancake

by Jes Thomas @jessoulfood on INSTAGRAM

Jes writes:

Potatoes are good for breakfast, lunch and dinner. This giant potato pancake is reminiscent of potato latkes traditionally served during the Hanukkah season. This variation is easy to make for a large crowd/ Perfect with an egg at breakfast or with brisket at dinner.

Ingredients:

3 large russet potatoes, washed, peeled and shredded

1 medium onion, peeled and shredded, NOT CHOPPED

1 tsp salt

1/4 tsp ground black pepper

2 T butter

4 T olive oil, divided

Directions:

In a large bowl, toss shredded potatoes, onions, salt, and pepper. Let stand for 5 minutes. By the handful, squeeze as much moisture as possible.

In a medium skillet, melt 1 T butter over medium-high heat and then add 2 T olive oil. Swirl until the entire surface of the pan is coated. Add all the potatoes and pat into a round shape. Cover with a lid, and cook on medium-low for about 7 minutes.