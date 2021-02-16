GO! Contemporary Dance Works returns to Bijou Theatre for elaborate virtual ballet

A local ballet company known for its elaborate and modern productions is rehearsing for a show unlike any other.

Performers with GO! Contemporary Dance Works are finishing up rehearsals for a modern mythological ballet called 'The Search for Persephone.'

Artistic Director Lisa McKee said that even though the performance will be streamed virtually instead of viewed from the seats at the Bijou Theatre, audience members will get to experience what she says is an emotional and big production with aerial choreography, colorful costumes, and dozens of performers on stage.

"We're hoping that more people can experience dance, and people that maybe aren't really a big fan of dance or think everything is commercial or think everything is super classical...we're a really good mix to build enthusiasm for movement and athleticism and dance," McKee said.