Joy McCabe shares a recipe perfect for fall.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gooey Pumpkin Butter Cake

Prepared by: Joy McCabe

Joy writes: Perfect for the fall season, this cake is such a flavorful dessert. It's a rich cake, so a side of fresh whipped cream that's been sweetened just a bit, or vanilla ice cream is a must. enJOY!

Ingredients:

Cake

1 box yellow cake mix

1 egg

8 tablespoons butter, melted (1 stick)

Filling

1 8-ounce block cream cheese, softened

1 15-ounce can 100% pure pumpkin

3 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

8 tablespoons butter, melted (1 stick)

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg, freshly grated

1 16-ounce box powdered sugar

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

To make the cake: combine all of the ingredients and mix well. Spray a 9x13" baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Pat batter into the baking pan making a smooth layer and set aside.

To make the filling: In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese and pumpkin until smooth. Add the eggs, vanilla, and butter, and beat together. Next, add the powdered sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and mix well. Pour the pumpkin mixture over the cake batter and bake for 40- 50 minutes.

Be careful not to over bake. The center should be a little gooey.