Grill your own pizza? Yes, you can

Jay Bernard is used to making pizza at Metro Pizza but this time, he decided to make pizza in his backyard.

Grilled Patriotic Pizza

Prepared by Jay Bernard with Metro Pizza in Alcoa

Ingredients:

13 oz fresh pizza dough

6-7 oz pizza sauce

1.5 cups shredded mozzarella cheese+

1 tomato slices, then halved

1/4 cup blue cheese

1 fresh mozzarella ball, sliced

Corn meal+

Flour

Method:

Preheat grill to 450, using a pizza stone suitable for your grill Work dough crust, then continue working dough into desired size (12-15”). Form dough into a rectangular shape. Add sauce and mozzarella.

Place blue cheese in top left corner and arrange tomatoes as stripes.

Add a little corn meal into stone. Carefully slide dough with ingredients onto pizza stone.

Slice fresh mozzarella into 1/4” slices, then using a star cutter, cut stars out of fresh mozzarella. Leave to the side.

After pizza has cooked to desired crispness, remove from grill and add fresh mozzarella over the blue cheese.