Joy McCabe shows us how to grill the perfect lamb chops.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Grilled Lamb Chops with Roasted Potatoes

Prepared by Joy McCabe

From Joy: If you're wanting to grill something different from the usual beef or pork, how about giving these lamb chops a try. The recipe couldn't be easier and the cooking time is fast. Serve with Roasted Rosemary Potatoes and a Tomato and Cucumber Salad or Greek Salad for the perfect meal. enJOY!

Ingredients:

Lamb chops, allow 3 chops per person

Cavender's All Purpose Greek Seasoning

Directions:

Liberally sprinkle lamb chops on both sides with Cavender's. Place lamb on a hot grill and cook about 3 to 4 minutes on each side until instant read thermometer reads 120 degrees for medium rare or 140 degrees for medium. Chops cook quickly, be careful not to overcook.

Roasted Rosemary Potatoes

Ingredients:

2 pounds small potatoes or fingerling potatoes

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1 tablespoon rosemary, finely chopped

Directions:



Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Cut the potatoes in half or quarters and place on a rimmed baking sheet. Pour the oil, salt, pepper, and rosemary over the potatoes. Toss with clean hands so that tall the potatoes are coated then spread the potatoes out into one layer. Roast in the oven for 50-60 minutes. Half way through the cooking process flip the potatoes with a spatula to ensure even browning. Remove from the oven and serve. Makes 6-8 servings.

Tomato and Cucumber Salad

Dressing Ingredients:

1/2 cup Olive Oil

1/4 Balsamic Vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon Cavender's All Purpose Greek Seasoning

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1-3 packets artificial sweetener like Splenda, optional

Directions:

Combine all ingredients and whisk together.

Salad Ingredients:

2 cups fresh grape tomatoes, cut in half lengthwise



1 hot house or English cucumber, cut in half lengthwise then sliced into ¼ inch half-moon slices

1 sweet onion, chopped

1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled

1/4 cup Kalamata olives, pitted

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Pour dressing over the vegetables and stir to coat. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Best if made 1 hour before serving. Toss before serving.