Jes Thomas teaches private cooking classes and also for the University of Tennessee Culinary Institute. Follow her on Instagram for more recipes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gulab Jamun Donuts

Prepared by Jes Thomas (@Jessoulfood on Instagram)



Hetal Vasavada created cake recipe which incorporates all the flavors of the iconic Indian dessert Gulab Jamun. Jes Thomas put her on own spin by making them into baked donuts.

DONUT BATTER

2 sticks unsalted butter, softened, plus 1 tablespoon, for greasing

1 1/3 cups all purpose flour

1/3 cup dried nonfat milk powder

1 cup granulated sugar

3/4 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 large eggs

SPICED SYRUP



1 cup water

1 cup granulated sugar

8 cardamom pods, slightly crushed

1 cinnamon stick

TOPPINGS



1 3/4 cups powdered sugar

1 tablespoon dried rose petal, optional

2 T toasted crushed pistachio or almonds

Directions:

1. Make the donuts. Preheat the oven to 325°F (163°C). Grease a nonstick donut pan baking spray. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour and milk powder together until well combined.

2. Add the butter, sugar, and ground cardamom to a separate large bowl and mix with a hand mixer for 5-7 minutes. Add the salt and vanilla and stir to combine. Add 1 egg at a time, beating well. Add the flour mixture and to the wet ingredients are just incorporated.

3. Spoon the batter evenly in the donut pan. Bake the cake for 15-20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the donut comes out clean.

To make the syrup: Add the water, granulated sugar, crushed cardamom pods, and cinnamon stick to a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and simmer for 2 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat, fish out the cinnamon stick and cardamom pods and discard.

4. Take ¼ cup of the syrup and whisk into the powdered sugar for the glaze.

5. Poke holes in each of the donuts with a toothpick. Spoon 1-2 T syrup over each donut while it is still warm in the pan. Let them rest for 10 minutes, then invert it onto a serving platter.

6. Spoon the glaze over each donut. Sprinkle with the dried rose petals, if using, and pistachios.