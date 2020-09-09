Half a century of volunteering with 4-H for Knox County man

He's been a rodeo clown, cook, and even provides the donkey for the Knoxville Nativity Pageant every year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Throughout his 50 years with the Knox County 4-H program, David McDaniel has held many titles but "volunteer" is what best describes him.

"Everybody in 4-H knows him as Clown David. Grill Master. He's the one that does it all. He's my hero in 4-H," his daughter Kim Mitchell said.

McDaniel's involvement began shortly after he returned from serving in the Vietnam War.

"My buddy was a bull rider, and they needed a clown," McDaniel said.

A friend told him that volunteering with 4-H was a life long commitment, so half a century later, McDaniel is still here.

"Now I'm the grandpa. If they [the kids] have a bad day at a show and they're not winning. I'm the one who says, 'you're all right,'" McDaniel said.

"Not only is he working with the young people today, but he's also worked with the young people for 50 years, and those people have grown up and are now mentoring other young people in Knox County 4-H. He's really a cornerstone of our program," 4-H Extension Agent Sharon Davis said.

Usually, the school year is a busy season for McDaniel, but with COVID-19 restrictions and cancellations, his afternoons are quieter than he'd like them to be.

"It's been, you know, kind of boring. We enjoy the interactions of everybody," Mitchell said.

While Mitchell takes part in the new 4-H Zoom meetings, McDaniel prefers interacting face-to-face.

"David has some technical difficulties, so I still mail him things in the mail instead of email," Davis said. "He's a hugger, so Corona's been hard on him because it's hard not to hug. He'll call about once a week to just check-in and say, 'what do you need me to do?' He has a giving spirit."