It's National Popcorn Day!

Whether you like the buttery, movie theater kind, or the sweet, kettle corn variety, there's plenty to enjoy of the corny treat.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — January 19 is National Popcorn Day! It's 24 hours dedicated to celebrating the beloved movie time snack.

There are many ways to enjoy the corny treat, whether it's at the movies doused in butter, popped at home or bought from a gourmet popcorn shop.

Popcorn is one of those things that brings back a flood of memories when those kernels make that unmistakable bursting sound.

At Proper Popcorn in Knoxville, the shop is celebrating the holiday all week. It's offering 15 percent off of its popcorn tins online and in-store.

The two-location, three brother-owned shop offers 50 different flavors of popcorn, everything from cheddar cheese and movie theater styles to s'mores and a candy blend.

"My background is culinary arts, so to take what I've learned in that realm and apply it to popcorn, plus, it's anything and everything that I like, so I don't like it, I probably won't make it because I have to eat it," owner Adam Johnson said. "All the flavors I have are something that is inspired from something I've had or experienced, and then there's just some really popular popular flavors out there."

When asked for tips with making popcorn at home, Johnson said he thinks popcorn tastes better cooked on the stove rather than heated in the microwave.

Johnson also said adding coconut oil to the popcorn helps give it a different flavor than usual.

According to popcorn.org, popcorn sales increased during the Great Depression.