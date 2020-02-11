Harmony Delivered: Dinner Delivery Fundraiser for Children Adopted from Foster Care

On Nov. 5, 2020, Harmony Family Center will host their "Harmony Delivered" event.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — November is National Adoption Month. Right now, there are around 400 children eligible for adoption in Tennessee. Harmony Family Center partners with Department of Children’s Services to help kids in foster care find and stay in adoptive homes. And, you can support these families by simply ordering dinner as part of a fundraiser called Harmony Delivered.

Leslie Nack with Harmony Family Center knows first-hand.

“Being in a foster family, adoptive family isn’t like being in a movie,” Nack said. "It’s hard work and it takes a lot of empathy and compassion."

8 years ago, Nack and her husband adopted three biological brothers from foster care.

“They were 10, 12 and 14 at the time,” Nack said. “It was really a trial by fire learning to be a parent to adolescent boys. It’s quite an adventure. That’s the only way to describe it!”

She and others at Harmony Family Center help families navigate the adoption process, supporting families every step of the way.

“We teach parenting skills and offer parenting coaching to help them thrive as they help their children move through life and the difficulties they may have experienced.”

Harmony also offers animal assisted therapy.

“98% of the families we serve through animal assisted therapy report that it has improved their lives in some way. There’s just so much evidence and scientific backing that talks about how equine therapy increases self-esteem, reduces anxiety and risks in levels of depression.”

Thursday night the nonprofit is raising money for the program in a fundraiser called Harmony Delivered. Basically, they’re delivering dinner to your door.

Harmony Delivered is Thursday, November 5th. It’s $150 and includes dinner for two. You can add on some options for the kids.

“You don’t have to follow a gala online or follow an auction. You can just eat dinner and sit back, relax and learn about our services and missions and help us support our really important work of animal assisted therapies for our families.”