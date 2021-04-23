Harmony Family Center hosts 2nd Pickleball Tournament

The event raises money for the organization's trauma therapy programs including therapy horses and dogs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country, and Harmony Family Center is getting in on the action by hosting a tournament April 30-May 2, 2021.

The event raises money for the organization's trauma therapy programs such as therapy horses and dogs.

"We found that for children who've experienced early trauma maltreatment and just difficulties in life, sometimes they open up more, and there's just a connection innately with dogs and horses that you wouldn't find in just the interaction with a therapist," CEO Nicole Coning said.

Registration costs $50, and the deadline to sign up is April 25, 2021.