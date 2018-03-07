The famous feuding families are diving into a new show.

"The show is pretty much sold out every show. We're up to three shows a day, 7 days a week and there's barely a seat left. That's the response we've gotten," said Kimball Keller, the general manager and executive producer at the dinner theater.

The Hatfields' and McCoys' infamous fight is still on fire with their dueling dances and fiddles, but now they've added a giant 24-foot deep pool under the stage to make things really interesting.

"You hear gasps from the audience when the sheriff sinks into the water...oops I shouldn't say too much," chuckled "Mayor" Tim Harkleroad, a character in the production.

The pool remains hidden for the first part of the show before the stage opens up to reveal the water below.

"Basically what they did is they came in and said we're going to build a hole in the middle of the stage. They cut it out, brought out heavy equipment, poured the concrete, and got all the material we needed," Keller said.

There are diving hillbillies and diving dogs during the new 12-minute addition to the show that pits the two families against each other...again.

"We have five labs that jump in this show. Three of them are puppies that just turned a year old and they love it. They love being in the water," Keller said.

By the looks of the full tables and full bellies, the audience loves it too.

