KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Quick & Healthy Chicken Quinoa bowl

Prepared by Rebecca Saldivar with the Tootsie Truck

Ingredients

One rotisserie chicken

Packaged pesto, thinned out with extra Olive Oil

Prepared quinoa

Kale, sautéed

Mushrooms, sautéed

Shredded Carrots

Roasted Red Bell Peppers, chopped

Your favorite veggies (steamed broccoli, snap peas, etc)

Egg, cooked how you like

Directions

Pick the chicken from the bones and chop (save those bones for homemade chicken broth later.) Spoon quinoa into a bowl and drizzle with pesto. Top with chicken and veggies, then finish with the egg and serve.

