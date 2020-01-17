KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Quick & Healthy Chicken Quinoa bowl
Prepared by Rebecca Saldivar with the Tootsie Truck
Ingredients
One rotisserie chicken
Packaged pesto, thinned out with extra Olive Oil
Prepared quinoa
Kale, sautéed
Mushrooms, sautéed
Shredded Carrots
Roasted Red Bell Peppers, chopped
Your favorite veggies (steamed broccoli, snap peas, etc)
Egg, cooked how you like
Directions
Pick the chicken from the bones and chop (save those bones for homemade chicken broth later.) Spoon quinoa into a bowl and drizzle with pesto. Top with chicken and veggies, then finish with the egg and serve.
