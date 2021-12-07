Healthy(ish) Blueberry Muffins

Jes Thomas shares a recipe for fresh blueberry bran muffins.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Healthy-ish Blueberry Bran Muffins

by Jes Thomas @jessoulfood on Instagram

Ingredients:

2 C high-fiber cereal (I like Trader Joe's brand)

1 C milk

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp almond extract

8 T vegetable oil

1 egg, beaten

1 C cake flour (you can use all-purpose flour)

1/2 c packed brown sugar

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1 C blueberries (or other fruit, lightly toss in flour if frozen or wet, like peaches)

1/2 c finely chopped pecans or walnuts (optional)

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a regular-size 6-muffin pan with paper baking cups or coat heavily with baking spray, NOT cooking spray. You can also use a mini-muffin tin.

2. Place cereal in resealable food-storage plastic bag; seal bag and crush with a rolling pin or meat mallet or crush in a food processor. If you don't care about large pieces of cereal, you can leave them whole. In a medium bowl, stir cereal, milk and extracts until well mixed. Beat in oil and egg with a fork until blended.

3. Add flour, sugar, baking soda and salt into the cereal mixture just until moistened. Gently fold in blueberries and nuts if desired.

4. Divide batter evenly among muffin cups. Bake 18 to 22 minutes or until the toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Mini muffins will take about 12-15 minutes. Run a knife along the edges. If it is too sticky, use a spoon to scoop them out.