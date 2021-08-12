Heat things up with Joy McCabe's hot chocolate recipe

Joy McCabe shares a recipe for homemade hot chocolate.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hot Chocolate

Prepared by Joy McCabe

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups whole milk

2 ounces semisweet or bittersweet chocolate, chopped

4 teaspoons packed brown sugar

2 teaspoons cocoa powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

marshmallows or fresh whipped cream for topping

Directions:

In a saucepan, combine milk, chocolate, sugar, cocoa powder, and salt. Heat over medium, whisking often, until chocolate melts and mixture is smooth.

Divide hot chocolate between two mugs and serve with marshmallows or a dollop of whipped cream. Serve immediately.