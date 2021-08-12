Heat things up with Joy McCabe's hot chocolate recipe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hot Chocolate
Prepared by Joy McCabe
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups whole milk
2 ounces semisweet or bittersweet chocolate, chopped
4 teaspoons packed brown sugar
2 teaspoons cocoa powder
1/8 teaspoon salt
marshmallows or fresh whipped cream for topping
Directions:
In a saucepan, combine milk, chocolate, sugar, cocoa powder, and salt. Heat over medium, whisking often, until chocolate melts and mixture is smooth.
Divide hot chocolate between two mugs and serve with marshmallows or a dollop of whipped cream. Serve immediately.
Note: For more sweetness use the semisweet chocolate, for less sweetness use the bittersweet.