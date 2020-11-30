Heritage Center offering candlelight Christmas tours

The historic Great Smoky Mountains cabins are usually open during the day for tours, but for the first time, they'll be glowing long after dark

TOWNSEND, Tenn. —

The Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center is hosting a new event that combines the history of the national park with the magic of the holidays.

'Christmas in the Village' runs every Saturday evening from Nov. 28, to Dec. 19. 2020.

The historic cabins and structures will be decorated for Christmas with living history reenactors guiding visitors around the grounds to see various demonstrations.

"t's just a great opportunity again to, to see something that we haven't offered before and really I'm not sure where else in this area you're going to find something like this where you have an opportunity to come and look at all of all of these historic structures, dating back to 1802."

Tours begin at 5 p.m. with the last tour starting at 8 p.m.