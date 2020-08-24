Historical tour offers 'behind-the-scenes' experience at Tennessee Theatre

While the stage is temporarily void of entertainers, visitors can see the theatre from its unique perspective.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — At the Tennessee Theatre, the posters out front are bare and the cushioned red seats inside are empty, and they have been since the start of the pandemic.

While the front doors are closed, historian Jack Neely plans to take guests through doors you don't typically see when you visit the historic venue.

Neely is leading a 'behind-the-scenes' tour on Wednesday evening to raise money for the theater and the Knoxville Historical Project.

Tickets are nearly sold out, but Neely said he's considering hosting a similar event later this fall since he said people miss going to the theatre.