Hobbit girl summer | Ancient Lore Village hosts public events for all ages

Have you wanted to see South Knoxville's Ancient Lore Village but had no reason to go? Now you have a bunch of reasons through the end of summer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ancient Lore Village at Boyd Hollow is an event center that describes itself as specializing "in lavish experiences for cultivated travelers, business events and meetings, weddings, and special events."

But they don't want to exclude the locals, and the South Knoxville destination is welcoming more people through several public events.

In July and August, expect a slew of events for different interests ranging from $20 to $125 per ticket.

First up, a California Wine Dinner on Tuesday July 13.

The four course dinner and wine tasting is already sold out, but that's not the only meal Ancient Lore is offering.

Family movie night is Friday, July 16.

Dinner is served, buffet-style, at the Fireside Grill, and movie snacks and games will be provided.

Gates open at 5:45 p.m. and the screening of The Hobbit starts at 7:30 p.m.

Sundae Funday is on July 18, when Ancient Lore will host an ice cream sundae bar and water games to beat the heat. That event runs from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For those who like to cook, or want to learn how, Ancient Lore's Executive Chef Simon Hall will host a cooking class on Saturday July 24.

It starts at 4 p.m. and tickets include the cooking class, dinner and dessert.

In August, wrap up the end of summer before school starts with a Hawaiian Luau, complete with a live band and pig roast. That's on August 6 starting at 5 p.m.

Date night alert for couples! Knoxville native and director and actor David Keith will be at Ancient Lore for a special movie night.

Keith is best know for his role in 'An Officer and a Gentleman.'

Your ticket includes dinner, drinks, and tours of Ancient Lore's dwellings with an outdoor screening of the movie 'An Officer and a Gentleman' under the stars.

There will be a cash bar, and the event starts at 6:30 p.m.

The last event offered right now is Sunday Brunch on August 22.