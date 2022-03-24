KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Homemade mayonnaise
Prepared by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table
Ingredients:
2 VERY fresh eggs
2 teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons dry mustard
1/4 cup white vinegar
2 cups oil
Directions:
Add eggs, salt, mustard and vinegar to the blender. Pulse once or twice. Very slowly drizzle in the oil whilst the blender is running. When thickened, remove mayonnaise to a glass jar or bowl. Cover tightly; store in the refrigerator. Keeps at least a week.
Miss Olivia's Table is located at 1108 W. Broadway Ave. in Maryville.