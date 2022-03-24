x
Homemade Mayonnaise

Miss Olivia shares a recipe for homemade mayo.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Homemade mayonnaise
Prepared by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

Ingredients:

2 VERY fresh eggs
2 teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons dry mustard
1/4 cup white vinegar
2 cups oil

Directions:

Add eggs, salt, mustard and vinegar to the blender.  Pulse once or twice.  Very slowly drizzle in the oil whilst the blender is running.  When thickened, remove mayonnaise to a glass jar or bowl.  Cover tightly; store in the refrigerator.  Keeps at least a week.

Miss Olivia's Table is located at 1108 W. Broadway Ave. in Maryville.

