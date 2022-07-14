Homemade Peach Cobbler

Joy McCabe shares a recipe for peach cobbler.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Peach Cobbler

Prepared by Joy McCabe

Joy Writes:

This is a summertime favorite! Everyone should have Peach Cobbler at least once during the summer, and this recipe is the one to use. The addition of almond extract is optional, but peaches and almond flavoring go really well together.

Ingredients:



2 cups fresh peaches, peeled and sliced

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

1/2 tsp almond extract (optional)



Batter:

1/2 cup butter (1 stick)

1 cup sugar

3/4 cup self-rising flour

3/4 cup milk



Directions:







Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

For the Fruit: In a saucepan bring peaches, water, and 1 cup sugar to a boil. Then simmer for about 10 minutes stirring often. Make sure the sugar is completely dissolved.

For the batter: Put butter in a deep baking dish and place in the oven to melt. In a bowl mix sugar and flour, add milk slowly stirring gently to prevent lumping. Batter doesn’t have to be mixed completely. Pour over melted butter. Do not stir.

Spoon cooked fruit on top, gently pouring in syrup. Do not stir. Batter will rise to the top during baking. Bake for 30- 45 minutes until golden and bubbly. Serve with vanilla ice cream.