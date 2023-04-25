Hometown Hidden Gems: Bootleggers Distillery

For the Miller family, moonshine has been in their blood for 16 generations. The homegrown business is a hidden gem in Hartford.

HARTFORD, Tenn. — Right off Interstate 40, near the North Carolina state line, a family business proves success can span generations.

Bootleggers Distillery, in the small Cocke County community of Hartford, is a hidden gem to locals. The area is mainly known for white water rafting on the Pigeon River, but a recipe for firewater takes customers on a fun ride too.

The Miller family has grown 16 generations of distillers. For decades, the moonshine made in the Tennessee hills has gone from secret stills, to store shelves.

Darrell Miller, the owner of Bootleggers Distillery, said he remembers running to the still hidden in the national park alone at night, with fear in his heart, yet a fire in his eyes at only 9 years old.

It's a family tradition he has passed on to his kids. His two daughters, Taylor Clay and Megan Miller, are some of the youngest distillers in the country. They have distilled moonshine since before they could even drink the product.

Things have changed quite a bit since the first drop dripped in a jar, but what has stayed the same is the family's involvement in the product. When you walk through the shop doors in Hartford, you are greeted by someone in the family.

The company offers tastings and tours of the facility, an opportunity to build your own barrel of whiskey and the ability to browse the store shelves.

There are traditional moonshine flavors, as well as adventurous ones, like jalapeno and hot apple pie. They also go beyond just the jar and offer rum and whiskey.