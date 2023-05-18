Hometown Hidden Gems: Greenback Diner

The special century-old spot in Loudon County is a local staple. The people may come for the food, but stay for the family feel.

GREENBACK, Tenn. — In Loudon County, there are many hidden gems. One, near the center of town in Greenback, has been a community staple for a century.

The Greenback Drugstore and Diner sits right beside the Greenback Heritage Museum on Morganton Road. It's the type of place where you walk in and feel like family.

The restaurant is mainly open for breakfast and lunch Monday through Saturday, but has some specials. Thursday is catfish. You can be sure to find plenty of home cooking at any time of day, though.

Whether you are sitting at the counter, a table or a booth, there's a good chance the staff and other customers will soon turn from strangers to friends.

It's been that way for a century. It opened in 1923 and has been a major part of life for the people of Greenback ever since.

The diner is preparing to celebrate 100 years in business on Saturday, May 20. From noon to 6 p.m. at the restaurant, there will be live music, food, entertainment and storytelling.

The business is also making T-shirts and sweatshirts with the "100 year anniversary" logo. You can head over to their Facebook Page to find out when those designs will be available to purchase.

The mural on the side of the historic building boasts designs relevant to East Tennessee. There's an outline of the Volunteer State, a tri-star and "865 Life" painted on the brick.