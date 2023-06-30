Hometown Hidden Gems: Indian Creek Market

The small business in Jefferson County not only keeps bellies full with home cooking, caffeine and sweet treats, but also has plenty of smiles and community support

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — Nestled in the Chestnut Hill community in Dandridge, Indian Creek Market and Deli serves up much more than good food.

In this rural part of Jefferson County, the Great Smoky Mountains are the backdrop for this small business. While this market has been around for a while, it's only recently new owners revitalized, revamped and renewed it.

About six years ago, Heath Davis and his business partners joined forces to save Indian Creek Market and Deli. The owner at that time was dead-set on selling the small shop and closing the doors.

Davis says he knows how much this establishment means to the people who live in the area, and to see it close down would be a shame. So, when he and the other new owners stepped in. They added on a BP gas station, a restaurant full of hot home cooking, and an ice cream shop with a coffee shop.

The ice cream shop, called The Scoop, and the coffee shop, called Bohemian Brews, are the only sweet treat and caffeine combo with WiFi in the area.

"It's the community that makes this place a hidden gem and so special," Davis said.

Typically, employees on their way to work at Bush's Beans, English Mountain or the Sonoco factories stop in for a quick bite, a fuel up or a sweet treat — but Davis wants to see people from all over make the trek to Indian Creek.

If you would like to visit, everything is open Tuesday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The address is 1811 Indian Creek Road in Dandridge.