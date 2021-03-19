x
Hot bacon Swiss dip

Need a good dip to enjoy during the game? This dip could score some big time points.

Ingredients:

1 8 oz package of cream cheese (softened)
1/2 cup of mayonnaise
1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
*You will likely need to buy an 8 oz block and grate it yourself*

1/2 cup of bacon crumbles (or more if you prefer)
1/2 cup of crushed Ritz crackers (or more if you prefer)

Directions:

-Mix cream cheese, mayonnaise Swiss cheese and transfer to baking dish -Top with bacon and crackers.

Bake at 350° for about 30-45 minutes or until bubbling (will depend on size of the baking dish).