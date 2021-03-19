Need a good dip to enjoy during the game? This dip could score some big time points.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hot bacon Swiss dip

Ingredients:

1 8 oz package of cream cheese (softened)

1/2 cup of mayonnaise

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

*You will likely need to buy an 8 oz block and grate it yourself*

1/2 cup of bacon crumbles (or more if you prefer)

1/2 cup of crushed Ritz crackers (or more if you prefer)

Directions: