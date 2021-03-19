KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hot bacon Swiss dip
Ingredients:
1 8 oz package of cream cheese (softened)
1/2 cup of mayonnaise
1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
*You will likely need to buy an 8 oz block and grate it yourself*
1/2 cup of bacon crumbles (or more if you prefer)
1/2 cup of crushed Ritz crackers (or more if you prefer)
Directions:
-Mix cream cheese, mayonnaise Swiss cheese and transfer to baking dish -Top with bacon and crackers.
Bake at 350° for about 30-45 minutes or until bubbling (will depend on size of the baking dish).