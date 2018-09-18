On the America's Got Talent stage, he's a star to millions, but at home, Michael Ketterer is a hero to five little boys adopted through ChildHelp USA in Knoxville.

Scott Strable was the foster parent trainer at ChildHelp in 2010 and knew the Ketterers were special when they first walked in the door.

"Some people come in and say, 'we'll try,' and there are other people who come in and say, 'we'll make a way.' There's a difference there, and that's commitment," Strable said.

The Ketterers were committed to saying, "yes."

In a 2012 WBIR Interview, Ketter said their biological daughter, Sofia, begged and pleaded for them to have another child, so they decided to adopt through Childhelp after watching friends find success.

Strable says that a few days after being approved, the couple was matched with a group of three brothers who had been raised in a meth lab in East Tennessee.

"They were wild, for lack of a better word. But, to see how love and commitment could make a difference in those kids," Strable recalled.

Ten months later, the Ketterers said yes again. This time they adopted a child with special needs.

Just a year after that, they adopted a fifth little boy who was previously homeless, and the growing family moved to California.

Since going on America's Got Talent, Ketterer's success has shined a light on the need for foster parents and those willing to adopt from their own backyard.

"To have that kind of family really shows the possibilities to other people right here. The need is so great, and the challenge is great. We’ll be honest, it’s not easy. What Michael and Ivey have done has not been easy," Teresa Goddard of ChildHelp explained.

"It takes a person with a tremendous heart and willingness to love someone else. There are a lot of people out there like that who just haven’t had the opportunity to expand it in their lives."

Regardless of the results of Tuesday's final competition, Ketterer is a winner in their books.

If you're interested in learning more about the foster parent system, ChildHelp is hosting informational classes on October 11 in Loudon County and October 23 in Seymour. Call 865.579.5498 for more information.

