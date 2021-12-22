How to get last-minute messages to Santa before Christmas

If you are looking for ways to get in touch with Santa before Christmas rolls around, it's not too late.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As the clock ticks down to the jolliest day of the year, there is still time to get wishes and messages to Santa before Christmas. If you are looking for ways to get in touch with Santa before Christmas rolls around, there are plenty of ways to choose from both virtually and in person.

It's never too late to make the last-ditch effort to be on the nice list!

Let's say you're old school. There's nothing better than snail mail. Write that list or message out to Santa and put it in a magical mailbox.

There are several mailboxes that have a direct line to the North Pole. There is one on Market Square, at the Blount County Courthouse and in Farragut, among other places.

A stamp and some wishes can travel quickly in a short amount of time with the power of the Christmas spirit.

You can also go the virtual route. There are plenty of ways to get connected with Ol' Saint Nick. He's pretty tech-savvy.

You can use online platforms to set up a Zoom call with Santa. You can even pay to have Santa "Zoom Bomb" your meetings and get-togethers. Timing and pricing can vary. He is a busy man, after all.

You can head over to emailsanta.com to ensure your message makes its way through the web in a flash.

If you would rather chat back and forth with the big guy, you could always download the Santa Text app to send those messages straight to his North Pole phone.

There are also ways to give the big guy a phone call, where you can talk back and forth with ease.

Sometimes you just need to see Santa in person, though, and there are plenty of ways to do that still. Many mall and store Santas will be sitting with kids until Christmas Eve.

You can check out whereissanta.com to figure out where the Jolly Old Elf might be from day to day. He's at West Town Mall, area Big Lots stores, Bass Pro and plenty of other shops.

If all else fails, you can always tell your Elf on the Shelf what to say to Santa.