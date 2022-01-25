Chocolate explosion! How to make hot chocolate bombs

They're all the rage. They're regular hot chocolate but better. And they're not that hard to make. Let's DIY some hot chocolate bombs.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you went to any craft shows, holiday markets, or followed bakers on social media during the 2020 holiday season, you probably spotted a new kind of dessert.

They ranged in flavor from cookies and cream to salted caramel to classic chocolate.

They looked like giant balls of chocolate, but what you don't realize from the outside is that this creation is the Wonder Ball of winter desserts.

Instead of a chocolate ball filled with candy and toys, it's a chocolate ball filled with cocoa mix and marshmallows.

It's the hot chocolate bomb. And it's proven it's here to stay.

It's a simple concept. A sphere of hardened chocolate, filled with cocoa and marshmallows, that when put in a mug with warm milk is meant to 'explode' and reveal the sweet surprise inside.

You can generally buy these seasonally from local crafters. Or you can make them any time of year on your own. Here's how.

How to make hot chocolate bombs

First, get your supplies

melting chocolate

half sphere mold

hot chocolate mix

marshmallows

sprinkles

piping bag or plastic storage bag

spoon

paintbrush

cupcake liners

Most of these things you can probably find around your house or stuffed in a kitchen cabinet.

Silicone molds are the easiest to use for this project and can be found at most craft or baking stores.

Okay, let's get started!

Melt the chocolate according to the instructions on the package. Do not overheat, or it will burn and get chunky and sad and unusable. Pour chocolate in each sphere mold and use your paintbrush to bring the chocolate up the sides. Be sure to cover the mold entirely. Hold up to the light to see if any weak spots show through. Don't go too thick or it won't break easily. Let chill in the fridge for 10 minutes. During that time, heat a small frying pan on low. Carefully remove chocolate from silicone mold and place half in cupcake liners to help them stand. Fill those halves with about two spoonfuls of hot chocolate powder and as many marshmallows as your heart desires. Take a non-filled sphere half and use the warm frying pan to slightly melt the edges. This works as glue to enclose your sphere. Weld it with the half-filled with goodies. You have a hot chocolate bomb! Hooray! Not let's decorate. Put remaining melted chocolate in a piping bag or regular storage plastic bag. Cut the corner and drizzle melted chocolate on top of the bombs. Add your sprinkles!

It took about half an hour to make six bombs with two silicone molds.

It will probably take you less time if you don't have to clean up the chocolate you spilled all over the counter or spend five minutes looking for scissors. Those are things 10news anchor, reporter, and resident baker Shannon Smith did while making these creations.

Put the bomb (without the cupcake liner, come on y'all) into a mug and slowly pour 1 cup of HOT milk over the top.