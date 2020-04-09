How to make 'Smokin' baby back ribs

Terri Geiser with the UT Culinary Institute shows how to prep baby ribs for your next bbq

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Barbecue Braised Baby Back Ribs with a Dark Lager Beer and Mustard Glaze

Prepared by Terri Geiser

Serves 6

Prep time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

For the dry rub:

1/4 cup of each of the following:



Paprika (can use smoked)

granulated garlic

granulated onion

chili powder

1 tablespoon cumin

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon cayenne pepper (use less if you prefer less heat, I use 1/2 teaspoon)

1 tablespoon black pepper (use less according to your taste, I use 1/2 teaspoon

3 pounds baby back ribs

1/2 tablespoon salt (or to taste)

For the braising liquid:

2 cups chicken broth

1 (12 ounce) bottle dark lager beer

4 medium garlic cloves, chopped

1 medium carrot, roughly chopped

1 small onion, roughly chopped

2 bay leaves

Instructions:

In a small bowl, combine all the ingredients through the black pepper. Sprinkle enough of the rub to generously coat the ribs, rub into the ribs. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours but preferably overnight. Any remaining rub can be saved for another recipe.

Into a large heavy pot, combine all the braising liquid ingredients and stir to combine.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove the ribs from the refrigerator. Sprinkle the ribs on all sides with salt. Add the ribs to the braising liquid and cook until fork tender, about 1 and 1/2 hours, turning the ribs halfway through the cooking. Transfer the ribs to a tray. Reserve half a cup of the braising liquid for basting the ribs during grilling.

Can refrigerate or freeze the remaining braining liquid for another recipe OR use as a side dipping sauce for the ribs by straining the braising liquid into a heat proof measuring cup and chill until fat rises to the top. Remove and discard the fat. Reheat and keep warm.

Prepare the grill for direct grilling over medium high heat. Brush the ribs with the braising liquid and grill until the side down is bubbly and beginning to darken, flip and grill the other side until the same. Remove ribs to a platter and drizzle with remaining braising liquid. You can turn the braising liquid into a delicious BBQ sauce. Use your favorite ingredients like Dijon mustard, Ketchup, vinegar, and/or brown sugar.

Tangy Slaw with Dill

Ingredients:

1 small head of cabbage, about 4 cups, shredded

1 carrot, peeled and grated

1/4 cup rice wine vinegar infused with dill *(see note)

2 heaping tablespoons Greek style yogurt

Additional chopped dill to garnish

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Note: Will need 1 cup rice wine vinegar. To infuse the vinegar with dill: Bring 1 cup vinegar to simmer in a small heavy saucepan. Add 2 sprigs (about 2 tablespoons) fresh dill. Cook on low heat for about 5 minutes. Remove pan from heat and allow to sit at room temperature for at least 20 minutes. Can bottle and keep refrigerated for several days.

Add cabbage and carrot to a medium bowl. Mix yogurt and vinegar (without dill) together. Add to cabbage and stir until well blended. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Garnish with additional dill.

Terri's Tips:

The vinegar can be saved refrigerated for several weeks by removing the dill and staining into a glass jar with lid.

Make it your own:

If you don't have fresh dill use ½ teaspoon dried dill mix to the vinegar. No need to cook.

Use ½ head cabbage and add ½ head purple cabbage.

Use any herb flavored vinegar- cilantro, rosemary or for a really different flavor use tarragon.

Bourbon and Bacon Baked Beans

Ingredients:

1 onion, finely minced

2 large cloves garlic, finely minced

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon prepared mustard

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 cup ketchup

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup bourbon

6-8 strips good quality bacon (use more if you love bacon)

2 (15 ounce) cans pork and beans, slightly drained

Instructions:

In a skillet, fry 2 strips of bacon until crisp. Remove bacon and crumble. Add onions to hot grease, saute until soft. Add garlic, mustard, cumin, chili powder and saute for 5 minutes.

Add Worcestershire sauce, ketchup, brown sugar and bourbon. Cook for 3 more minutes.

Pour beans into a baking dish and add garlic mixture and crumbled bacon, mix together.

Top with remaining bacon and cook covered at 350 for 45-50 minutes or until thickened.

Terri's Tips:

To develop more flavors slow cook at 300 degrees for 2 hours. Check after one hour to make sure beans are not dry. If they are add about ½ cup water or more if needed.

Add any combination of the following to change it up a bit:

1/4 cup finely chopped green bell pepper

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 small jalapeno pepper, finely minced

1/2 pound ground beef or ground sausage, cooked

Top with 4-6 ounces grated cheddar cheese

Make a vegetarian option: Leave out the bacon and buy Bush Bean vegetarian option

Virtual class: Cast Iron Detroit Style Pizza. Tuesday, September 8, 6;00 p.m.

Registration fee:$15.00

Registration fee + Food kit= Total $37.00

Detroit pizza is a thick and usually rectangular-shaped pizza that uniquely has the sauce layered on top of the cheese. In this class you will learn how to create a soft and airy crust, a crunchy exterior, and cheesy, crusty edges. A sneak preview tip for achieving the perfect crust is to use the right pan. A true Detroit-style pizza pan is more like a cast iron skillet than a cake pan. Join Jeff as he shares other great tips and ideas for making this pizza your own. Instructor: Chef Jeff Ross, Blackberry Farm.

Virtual class: A Taste of North India. Thursday, September 17, 6:00 p.m.

Registration Fee- $15.00

Registration fee + Food kit: Total $37.00

During this season when it is difficult to get out, try your hand at making some standard restaurant fare from North Indian restaurants. Butter Chicken (version of tikka masala), Raita and Seasoned Basmati.

Instructor: Chef Jes Thomas, Personal chef.

Virtual class: Tandoor Oven Cooking. Friday, September 25, 6:00 p.m.

Registration fee: $15.00

Registration fee + food kit: Total $37.00

Join us to learn fun techniques, facts, and history while exploring different ways to prepare Indian Naan in both a traditional Tandoor oven and on a home grill. This class will be focused on the cultural and historical importance of the Tandoor oven and bread making in cultures across Southwest Asia. The class will also include fun tips on how to use homemade naan for different dinner applications as well as how to make a few of the staple condiments in Indian cooking, homemade yogurt, Cucumber Raita, and Mint Chutney.

Instructor: Chef Greg Sutton, Cook to Be Well; formally with Knox Mason and Emilia.







Virtual Wine Tasting. Tuesday, September 29, 6:00. Tour of French Reds.

September Special: Tuesday, September 22, 6:00 p.m.

Virtual live class: Meet Luca Giori, Chef instructor, Veterinarian, and so much more. Luca, a true Italian with heart and soul will entertain you from his kitchen while he prepares an authentic Italian dish; Risotto with Mushrooms and Asparagus.

Registration fee: $10.00