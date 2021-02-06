How to make your own backyard movie theater

School's out, the weather is warm, we all want to be outside and all those come together nicely to make the perfect recipe for a backyard movie night.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — So you've got all these movies sitting around. You have throwbacks, DVDs animated movies and everything on all the streaming services.

Sure, you can watch them on TV, but sometimes you want to watch them outside because it just sounds more fun.

Whether you have a backyard, a community area or an apartment patio, there are some easy ways to rig that space into a pretty sweet outdoor home theater using items you already own.

Your first step is to clear the space around any blank wall or railing. That's where we'll hang your screen.

You'll want a light color sheet and some backyard theater DIY experts suggest doubling up the sheet to make sure the screen is solid and not see through.

Chip clips or safety pins can be used to secure the sheets around the railing. And there you go, a quick projector screen ready to go!

Speaking of projectors, you'll need one to see the movie.

Electronic projectors can be bought online for a variety of prices depending on the features included. There are also some fun ways to make your own projector with the shoe box, black paint, magnifying glass and your phone.

Once you have your projector, find a table or pile up some shoe boxes to make a stand, making sure it's even and secure.

Now it's time for the fun parts, decorations and snacks.

Pile up a bunch of blankets, pillows and stuffed animals to make your viewing are extra snuggly. Get out some lawn chairs or just make a soft spread on the ground, whatever sounds more comfortable to you and works with your space.

When it comes to snacks, popcorn is always a classic. Maybe throw in some cookies, candy and a jug of lemonade. The world is your oyster here when it comes to the snack spread, just have somewhere to put it all, like on a tray or a table, so you don't spill it all over your blankets.

String lights or extra Christmas lights can be hung above you, or even around the screen for some extra ambiance.