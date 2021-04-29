How you can watch the annual sheep shearing tradition at the Museum of Appalachia

Sheep Shearing Day on Saturday, May 1, 2021 will include demonstrations of shearing, carding, spinning, and weaving.

NORRIS, Tenn. — Springtime at the Museum of Appalachia means it's time for the annual sheep shearing tradition.

On Saturday, May 1, 2021, guests will get to enjoy demonstrations in sheep shearing, carding, spinning, and weaving the fleece into woven goods, plus real-life examples of some of the many finished products derived from the wool.

There will also be live musical performances and sheep herding demonstrations throughout the day-long event that lasts from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.