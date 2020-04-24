KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — April 24 marks the 30th anniversary of the Hubble Space Telescope, which was pivotal in discoveries that helped build our understanding of the universe.

To celebrate, NASA released an image they’ve dubbed the ‘Cosmic Reef’ that features two nebulae 163,000 light-years away.

NASA also unveiled a new feature on its website that allows users to find out what Hubble saw on their birthday.

“In addition to the science we get out of them, they’re valuable just in terms of the artistic merit. They’re so beautiful. You go anywhere, you see these pictures,” Operations Project Scientist Ken Carpenter said in a ZOOM interview from his home in Maryland. “It gives each and every person something to appreciate and to help them understand the scale and beauty of the universe. I think we’re fortunate to have had it for three decades, and I look forward to another decade or more.”

