People can join several events at Ijams including a volunteering opportunity.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ijams Nature Center will hold several events over the next few days starting Thursday with its virtual Ijams Nature Play Club and Preschool Open House. It will be on zoom from 6-7 p.m. Parents with children ages 3-5 are encouraged to attend.

The center is holding its 33rd Ijams River Rescue event. It was rescheduled for this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can register as a volunteer at the Ijams website here.

On Sunday, the center is holding its Bluegrass Jam from 2-5 p.m. It's free and open to all ages. Musicians are also invited to jam. Ijams ask that any musicians register online.